FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Loses ₹4.26 Lakh In Online Lucky Draw Scam

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man, who runs a furniture business, lost Rs4.26 lakh in nearly 34 transactions after he fell prey to an online scam involving a lucky draw of the iPhone 14 and a lottery of Rs36 lakh.

Victim Sent Rs4.26 lakh In 34 Transactions

The victim, who had kept money in his bank account for his sister's wedding, received a WhatsApp message informing him that he had won a lucky draw prize conducted by an electronic shop and his parcel containing an iPhone 14 pro max had been generated. After contacting the WhatsApp number, he was informed to pay taxes to claim the prize and by May 26 he had ended up paying Rs4.26 lakh in 34 transactions.

Complaint Registered In The Matter

When he did not receive the prize, he realised he had been duped and approached the police who have registered an offence under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act. The complainant has also provided police with the details of the WhatsApp number used by the fraudsters to contact him and the beneficiary accounts in which he had transferred the money.