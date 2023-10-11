FPJ Cyber Secure: MBVV Cops Help Recover ₹1.42 Lakh Lost in Power Snap Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Cops Help Recover Rs.1.42 Lakh Lost in Power Snap Fraud | Representative photo/FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police managed to reverse Rs 1.42 Lakh of Rs 1.47 Lakh that had been siphoned off from a Kashimira resident by a fraudster posing as a recovery official of the power supply company. The recovery was made within a fortnight from the day of complaint.

How the complainant was duped

In his statement to the cyber cell, the complainant-Ankush Upadhyay said that he received a call from a person who introduced himself as an official of the power supply company. Claiming that his bill had remained pending which would lead to disconnection of electricity to his flat, he offered to help in making the payment and asked the complainant to click a link. The unsuspecting complainant complied and ended up losing Rs 1.47 lakh.

The complainant approached the cyber cell within the golden hour (immediately reporting the fraud). The cyber cell led by police inspector- Sujitkumar Gunjkar swung into action and managed to reverse the transaction amounting Rs.1,42,300 by establishing contact with the gateway of the digital platform that provided payment solutions of an online play-game platform. With the current recovery, the total figures have soared from Rs 86.72 lakh to more than Rs. 1.10 crore in ten months between January to October, 2023.

Stressing on the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaint as soon as possible (Golden Hour), Gunjkar said that people can directly approach or call the cybercrime cell on 1930 even email at www.cybercrime.gov.in for reporting online frauds.