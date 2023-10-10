FPJ Cyber Secure: 52-Year-Old Ambernath Man Loses ₹17L To Scamster On Promise Of Insurance Benefit | FPJ

Thane: The police have registered a case against two fraudsters who allegedly duped a 52- year-old man to the tune of Rs17.43 lakh by promising to transfer his life insurance policy benefit into his bank account.

The complainant is a resident of Ambernath. Last year, he had taken a Rs4 lakh life insurance policy for himself and his family members. On August 23, he received a call from a person purportedly from the insurance company.

The fraudster told the complainant that he would be getting a policy benefit of Rs 17.18 lakh into his bank account. The fraudster also shared an image of his identity card over WhatsApp to gain his trust, the police said.

Complainant Was Told All Money Paid Is Refundable

The complainant was then induced to pay various charges on the pretext of procuring stamp paper, for fund disbursement, clearance, RTGS process, income tax, CGST, SGST and credit disbursement fee, in order to claim the amount. The man was told that these charges are refundable.

From August 24 till September 26, the complainant ended up paying Rs 17.43 lakh. He later realised that he had been duped, following which he approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter on Sunday.

