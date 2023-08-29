FPJ Cyber Secure: Man loses ₹46 Lakh In Online Task Fraud | FPJ

Mumbai: A 52-year-old stock market investor lost more than R s46 lakh to the lure of part-time earning opportunity. In his police complaint, the man said that received a message on Telegram app from an unknown woman on July 12.

Introducing herself as an HR executive of a private company, she induced the complainant to invest money through her. The fraudster even shared a link, asking him to register through it. The aggrieved was subsequently told that he could earn money after completion of assigned online tasks. From July 13 to July 25, he invested Rs46.34 lakh through bank transfers, the police said.

Victim asked to borrow money from others



When the demand for money continued, the victim informed that he did not have more money to invest and that he cannot send more money. After the fraudsters asked the victim to arrange for money from others, he realised that he had been conned.



The victim then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter last week. The victim has also provided details of the fraudster who contacted him on Telegram app and the bank transaction details with the police. A case has been filed under sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.