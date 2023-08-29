 FPJ Cyber Secure: Man loses ₹46 Lakh In Online Task Fraud
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Man loses ₹46 Lakh In Online Task Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man loses ₹46 Lakh In Online Task Fraud

The aggrieved was told that he could earn money after completion of assigned online tasks

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure: Man loses ₹46 Lakh In Online Task Fraud | FPJ

Mumbai: A 52-year-old stock market investor lost more than R s46 lakh to the lure of part-time earning opportunity. In his police complaint, the man said that received a message on Telegram app from an unknown woman on July 12.

Introducing herself as an HR executive of a private company, she induced the complainant to invest money through her. The fraudster even shared a link, asking him to register through it. The aggrieved was subsequently told that he could earn money after completion of assigned online tasks. From July 13 to July 25, he invested Rs46.34 lakh through bank transfers, the police said.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Police Bust Gang That Baited Devout With Lure Of Online Darshan, Prasad Of...
article-image

Victim asked to borrow money from others

The victim was told that he would be given certain online tasks and on completion of those tasks, he would be given money. From July 13 till July 25, the victim invested Rs 46.34 lakh through bank transfer, police said.

When the demand for money continued, the victim informed that he did not have more money to invest and that he cannot send more money. After the fraudsters asked the victim to arrange for money from others, he realised that he had been conned.

The victim then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter last week. The victim has also provided details of the fraudster who contacted him on Telegram app and the bank transaction details with the police. A case has been filed under sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Read Also
Fpj Cyber Secure: Deep Dive At The Vulnerabilities And Cyber Threats
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Elderly Man Loses ₹6.54 Lakh In KYC Renewal Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Elderly Man Loses ₹6.54 Lakh In KYC Renewal Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man loses ₹46 Lakh In Online Task Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man loses ₹46 Lakh In Online Task Fraud

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Man Loses ₹3.28 Lakh in WhatsApp-based Fraud Scheme

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Man Loses ₹3.28 Lakh in WhatsApp-based Fraud Scheme

New Affliction In City: Viral Myositis

New Affliction In City: Viral Myositis

Mumbai: Police File 185-Page Chargesheet In Girgaum Chowpatty Accident Case

Mumbai: Police File 185-Page Chargesheet In Girgaum Chowpatty Accident Case