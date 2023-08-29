Fpj Cyber Secure: Deep Dive At The Vulnerabilities And Cyber Threats

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023

Known vulnerabilities that are a primary cause of cyberattacks continue to be unaddressed by many companies, leaving them exposed to potential cybersecurity breaches

Data breaches often start with a cybercriminal gaining unauthorised access to a network or system.

Hackers extract sensitive data, such as personal information, passwords, and financial records

Customer trust is eroded by data breaches, affecting an organisation's reputation and future business

The best response to data breaches is to develop a comprehensive plan that is designed to be prompt and effective

