FPJ Cyber Secure: Cyber Scammers Swindle 10 Victims of ₹25.65 Lakh In Pune

Pune: A recent revelation has brought to light a distressing incident in which ten individuals fell victim to a cyber scam, losing a staggering total of Rs 25.65 lakh. The deception involved the promise of an online task that turned out to be a trap set by cunning cybercriminals. Vaishali Vinod Kumar Gupta (36), a resident of Kharadi, took action by lodging a formal complaint at the Chandannagar police station. Subsequently, a case has been registered against an unknown cyber fraudster.



Gupta, who holds a position in a private company, found himself targeted by the cyber scammers through a message sent to his mobile number. Under the pretense of offering work-from-home opportunities, an unknown person approached Gupta with the idea that content shared on social media, including audio and video, could yield substantial returns if it garnered sufficient viewer engagement. Falling prey to this scheme, Gupta and nine other victims were collectively stripped of Rs 25.65 lakh through online transactions.



Rajendra Landge, the senior police inspector at the Chandannagar police station, commented, "The cyber thugs initially appeared to reward all ten victims with some funds. However, they swiftly cut off communication by blocking their mobile numbers once the money was obtained illicitly. Upon realizing the deception, Gupta promptly lodged a complaint with the police, prompting our ongoing investigation into the matter."

