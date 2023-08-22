FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Arrested For Cheating Girlfriend Of ₹38L In Loan Fraud

Cyber Secure | FPJ

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man was arrested by Bangur police for defrauding his girlfriend of approximately ₹38 lakh through various loan apps on her credit card. The woman and her family faced emotional distress due to this deception before their planned marriage.

The complainant, a 25-year-old residing in Goregaon, connected with the accused, Saurabh Ramakant Pawar, on social media in November 2022. They first met in January this year, where they travelled to Kharghar on his motorcycle, and continued meeting regularly. During this time, Pawar proposed marriage to her, which was agreed upon after a meeting of both their families in April.

Accused took over victim's mobile phone and knew password

Pawar often took her mobile and knew her password. After being notified of a ₹4 lakh loan withdrawn from her bank account, she confronted Pawar. He admitted to taking a personal loan in her name and transferring the funds to his own bank account, citing his financial needs, and took out another loan from a different bank to repay it. At his urging, she obtained a ₹9.5 lakh loan for a car in May, which he used to buy a vehicle.

Accused siphoned off money from her bank account

Between March and July, the accused took loans worth ₹38 lakh from various banks in her name for personal and car-related expenses, and siphoned off the money into his bank account instead of repaying it. He manipulated her using the pretext of marriage to take out loans from her credit card through various loan apps on her mobile phone. She lodged a complaint after discovering the deception, leading to his arrest after an investigation.

