 FPJ Cyber Secure: Digital Marketing Executive Duped Of ₹8 Lakh After Accepting Facebook Friend Request
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Digital Marketing Executive Duped Of ₹8 Lakh After Accepting Facebook Friend Request

FPJ Cyber Secure: Digital Marketing Executive Duped Of ₹8 Lakh After Accepting Facebook Friend Request

The victim came in contact with the woman who identified herself as a UK national through FB after he responded positively to her ‘friend’ request.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: Accepting a ‘friend’ request from an unidentified person on Facebook proved costly for a 29-year-old man who was duped of nearly Rs8 lakh within a span of 10 days.

The complainant (name withheld), a resident of Mira Road who works as an executive in a digital marketing firm, in his complaint registered at the Naya Nagar Police Station on Thursday stated that he came in contact with a woman who identified herself as a UK national, through, FB after he responded positively to her ‘friend’ request.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Loses ₹2.7 Lakh To Scammers
article-image

Duped in the name of airport clearance

Soon the two exchanged mobile numbers and frequently chatted on instant messaging apps. A week later, the woman informed him that she was coming to Mumbai from England via New Delhi. On the day of her arrival, the complainant received a call from a person claiming to be an official from the New Delhi airport. He stated that his ‘friend’ was found to be carrying a cheque of 70,000 pounds (around Rs74 lakh) and needed to pay Rs1.31 lakh towards excise duty and money laundering certificate to get airport clearance. 

The unsuspecting man transferred the money to a specified bank account. The fraudsters claimed they needed more money for hospitalisation, as the ‘friend’ had fallen ill, and hotel bills. 

In the end the man ended up losing Rs7.99 lakh. An offence under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, 2008, was registered against the callers and bank account holders. While further investigations ae underway, the police have appealed citizens not to trust online requests from strangers.

FPJ Cyber Secure

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Loses ₹88 Lakh To Facebook 'Friend' In Parcel Fraud
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Digital Marketing Executive Duped Of ₹8 Lakh After Accepting Facebook Friend...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Digital Marketing Executive Duped Of ₹8 Lakh After Accepting Facebook Friend...

Thieves Rob Car Parked at Palghar Hotel, Steal Electronics & Cash Worth ₹2.64 Lakh

Thieves Rob Car Parked at Palghar Hotel, Steal Electronics & Cash Worth ₹2.64 Lakh

BMC Jumbo COVID Centre Scam: Case Registered Against Former Mayor And Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Kishori...

BMC Jumbo COVID Centre Scam: Case Registered Against Former Mayor And Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Kishori...

Mumbai News: Bid For ₹35,000 Crore Sea Link Likely Next Week

Mumbai News: Bid For ₹35,000 Crore Sea Link Likely Next Week

Mumbai Crime: Absconding Rape Accused Arrested From Uttarakhand In POCSO Case

Mumbai Crime: Absconding Rape Accused Arrested From Uttarakhand In POCSO Case