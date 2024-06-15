Mumbai: BMC Introduces Comprehensive Policy After Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Tragedy | X | ANI

Mumbai: The BMC's new draft policy for hoardings proposes to fix the minimum distance between two large hoardings to 70 metre and restrict rooftop hoardings. It also focuses on advertisements for moving vehicles such as Ola and Uber services, skywalks and balloons etc. The civic body will invite suggestions and objections to the proposed guidelines after July 5 and the policy is expected to be out in August.

Earlier in 2016, the BMC had prepared a draft policy for hoardings in the city. Though it included restrictions on permitting hoardings on the residential buildings and a fixed distance between the two large hoardings. It did not specify the kind of hoarding or advertising, and set a uniform minimum distance of 100 metres between two hoardings on poles on the same side of the road. The new draft policy includes guidelines for digitised hoardings. The BMC is also mulling over whether permission should be granted for advertisements on water, where floatels are used on Mumbai's coastline.

"As per draft policy, the minimum distance between two large format hoardings should be 70 metres. A distance of 30 metres to be maintained for the hoardings to be erected near a parking space for stationary vehicles. while a minimum one foot gap will be required for hoardings outside skywalks and foot over bridges. The aspects that were not covered in the earlier policy will also be included, such as advertisements on Ola and Uber cabs. The size of the board needs to be restricted if moving vehicles want to put them up," said a civic official.

The policy has been framed after the tragic incident of a billboard collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar, killing 17 people on May 13. As the foundation of the crashed hoarding was found to be weak, the new policy will focus on the construction of billboards. Until now, the owners had to only submit structural audit reports from empanelled consultants. As per the new standard operating protocol (SOP), submitting drawings, audits, inspection and stability certification will be mandatory for all hoardings.