Money Laundering Case: Yusuf Lakdawala’s Kin Implicated By PMLA Court | Representational Image

Mumbai: Nearly three years after the death of builder and film financier Yusuf Lakdawala, the special PMLA court implicates his stepson Firoz Lakdawala and daughter-in-law Muri in the money laundering case, being the representatives of the firms booked in the case.

Lakdawala was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2021 for money laundering. ED had filed its first prosecution complaint against Lakdawala and four other firms namely M/S Snehdhara Construction Pvt Ltd, M/S Unity Rexines Pvt Ltd, M/S United Realty Pvt Ltd and M/s Riverstone Projects Pvt Ltd.

After Lakdawala's death in September 2021, these firms were taken over by Firoz and Muri. Hence ED's prosecutor Arvind Aghav had moved a plea in November 2023 to add them in the case being 'the authorised representatives of the accused companies on record.”

The special judge AU Kadam on Friday, allowed the plea noting, “Accused No.1 (Yusuf) is no more. The case is abated against him on 08.12.2021. Now this application is filed to take a representative of the company on record as per the provision of PML Act. Firoz Yusuf Lakadawala and Muri Firoz Lakadawala are authorised representatives of the accused No.2 to 5 companies. Hence, they be taken on record as authorise representatives of accused Nos. 2 to 5.”

As per the provisions of PMLA Act, it the compnies are prosecuted through their authorised representatives. In case Lakdawala, the prosecution had claimed that the companies have been taken over by Firoz and his wife Muri thus they would be responsible for any action on these companies.

Lakdawala was booked by ED based on the case registered by EOW for allegedly grabing a land belonging to Nizam of Hydrabad in Khandala valued to be of Rs 50 crores in 2017 by submitting a forged deed.

It was claimed that the land belonged to a writer who had purchased it from the Nizam but after the death of the writer Lakdawala forged a deed claiming that the land was purchased by his father in 1949. The case was registered by EOW in 2019, based on which ED initiated probe in money laundering.

The ED had claimed that Lakdawala used these four firms for laundering money. The agency claimed that "Lakdawala had given Rs.2 Crore by cheque and Rs.2 Crore in cash, total Rs.4 Crore, to Mohan Nair in guise of surrendering the power of attorney against the said property, worth Rs.40-50 Crore." The ED claimed that Lakdawala arranged these funds from the four companies.