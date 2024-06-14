Mumbai: 2 Women Killed After Wall Collapses In Wadala's Antop Hill | X

Two women died in a wall collapse of three-storey hut in Antop Hill, Wadala on Friday night. As per the information received from the BMC's disaster management cell, a wall portion of second and third floor of three floored structure partially collapsed at 9.30 pm in Panja Galli Nagar at Antop Hill.

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch Apprehends Main Accused In Antop Hill Firing Case

The fire officials rushed at the spot, and some portion that was hanging precariously was removed. The two woman identified as Shobhadevi Mourya (45 years) and Zakirunissa Shaikh (50 years) got injured in the incident. They were immediately rushed to the Sion hospital.

Watch The Video Here:

However, both the victims were declared brought dead by the doctor on duty.

More details in the case are waited.