Mumbai: BMC Suspends Sub-Engineer, Transfers Senior Officer For Not Demolishing Illegal Construction Despite Orders In Versova | File Photo

Mumbai: After several unauthorised buildings were discovered in Versova last week, the assistant municipal commissioner Prithviraj Chauhan of K West ward was transferred on Friday. Earlier, the civic authorities had suspended a sub-engineer and transferred a designated officer for not demolishing this illegal structure despite receiving orders from senior officials.

The civic team detected three unauthorised buildings during a visit to Vesave Village in Versova last month. Till now, seven unauthorised buildings have been discovered, out of which some were fully constructed. Taking serious note of this, the civic authorities formed a special team to take action against the rising illegal construction in the Andheri area. The demolitions are being conducted jointly by the Mumbai suburban collector office and the K-West officials of the building and factory department.

The sub-engineer of K West ward, Somesh Shinde, was suspended for failing to take action against the illegal construction despite several instructions from senior officials. The civic authorities have now transferred the assistant commissioner of K West ward to F/South. He will also have additional charge of C ward.

Meanwhile, Chakrapani Alle, the assistant commissioner of F South, will take charge of K West ward. The tranfer order comes into effect on Friday. However, the senior officials maintained that Chauhan was transferred since he had completed nearly three years in K West ward, and it had nothing to do with the illegal construction in the ward.