Mumbai: BMC's Crackdown Continues In Versova, Demolishes Illegal Buildings In Shiv Galli

Mumbai: BMC's Continues Crackdown Continues In Versova, Demolishes Another Illegal Structure In Shiv Galli | FPJ

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has continued crackdown on unauthorized developments in Versova Village, demolishing yet another illegal, under-construction building in Shiv Galli today.

This action comes on the heels of the BMC's previous demolition drives carried out on 3rd June, 4th June, and 11th June in the same locality, where multiple such structures built on ecologically sensitive marshlands and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas were brought down.

Today's demolition operation was spearheaded by a team of 10 BMC officers, 50 laborers, 2 poclain machines, 3 gas cutters, and 10 electric breakers. The target of their action was a huge G+2 floor unauthorized building having an approx area 8000 sqft, which was successfully demolished.

The special demolition squad formed after the initial drive will persist with its vigilance and enforcement activities to prevent the emergence of any new unauthorized structures in the region.

This ongoing crackdown by the BMC is part of its larger mission to protect Mumbai's ecological balance and ensure that urban development adheres to proper planning guidelines and regulations.