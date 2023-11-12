FPJ Cyber Secure: DB Marg Police Arrests Gujarat Duo In Cyber Fraud Case Linked To Golden Thali Scam

Mumbai: DB Marg Police Arrests Gujarat Duo in Cyber Fraud Case Linked to Golden Thali Scam | Pixabay/ Representative Image

The DB Marg police have apprehended two individuals from Gujarat involved in a cyber fraud scheme conducted under the guise of ordering a golden thali. The accused had transferred money to an account opened in his sister's name, leading the police to both the accused and the mastermind behind the fraud.

The fraud

As per the information received, the arrests were made in Ahmedabad. The complainant reported to the police that on June 7, Rs 38,000 was deducted from his account under the pretext of ordering food from the golden thali.

The accused contacted the complainant, urging him to make an online payment. Subsequently, he sent a link and requested the complainant to enter his account details. After the call ended, Rs 38,000 was deducted from the complainant's account, prompting him to file a complaint with the police.

Police arrests accused from Ahmedabad

The police arrested two individuals, Faizan Ismail Modan (30) and Irfan Bismillah Khan Malik (35), both from Ahmedabad. Modan, one of the accused, had established a company in his sister's name and opened an account through which the money was transferred. The police traced the woman, who revealed her brother's involvement, leading to Modan's arrest.

Upon further investigation of Modan, the police identified Malik as the main perpetrator. Malik created fraudulent links to receive money using an application called Mosambi, gathering information by having individuals fill out forms. Subsequently, the funds were transferred to his account. The investigation uncovered that Malik himself generated links through the Mosambi application. The account to which the money was transferred was linked to West Bengal, enabling the accused to mislead people.

