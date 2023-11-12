Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC To Roll Out Mobile App To Show Action Taken To Improve City's AQI | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC is all set to introduce a mobile app to show action taken to maintain the city’s air quality. On October 23, the civic body laid out 27 mitigation measures and directed construction firms to adhere to them. So far, it has issued warning notices to 1,000 construction sites.

The new mobile app will put out all the details about action taken by the BMC. It will be made available to citizens to get first hand information.

Civic Chief On Measures Taken To Tackle Pollution

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “We have issued notices to violators. From November-end and the beginning of December, the BMC will start taking actual action. We want to compile the information on one platform. For instance, how many warning notices have been issued; how many sites have been asked to stop work how many roads have been washed; how many under construction buildings are covered and how many buildings are yet to be covered; and the air quality index (AQI) and data of last one week will all be on the app.”

Chahal said trying to keep Mumbai pollution free will be a continuous process and the existing mechanism and app will be useful for the next 20 years.

Recently, guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar raised objections on the AQI monitoring devices. He said that devices installed by SAFAR institute are near dumping grounds, factories and areas like the BKC where AQI is obviously poor. He had also demanded a rational AQI monitoring system in Mumbai.

