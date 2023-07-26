FPJ Cyber Secure: CBI Raids At Multiple Locations Following Complaints Of Online Crypto Fraud; ₹1 Crore Seized

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Mumbai: CBI has conducted searches at different places at the premises of the accused in an on-going investigation of a case related to Crypto frauds. During searches, a cash of Rs. One Crore (approx) was recovered from the premises of an accused.

A case was registered on 11.05.2023 against Delhi-based accused involved in Crypto frauds. It was alleged that the accused have been impersonating as Government Officials of Canada, utilizing this facade to execute their fraudulent activities.

The Modus Operandi

Their modus operandi involved providing fake technical support consultation to unsuspecting victims and then coercing them into transferring cryptocurrency funds. These ill-gotten cryptocurrency assets were subsequently routed through multiple crypto wallets, ultimately ending up in the perpetrators' own crypto accounts.