FPJ Cyber Secure: Andheri Resident Loses ₹65,080 In Online Shopping Scam

A 61-year-old resident of Andheri West, Ahmed Chaugule, has become the latest victim of an online shopping scam. The Oshiwara Police have registered a case against an unidentified individual under the IPC and Information Technology Act.

According to the first information report, Chaugule had purchased a shirt online, but he received the wrong item. Attempting to return the shirt on June 7, he received a call from a number +918101047512. The caller, posing as a representative, informed Chaugule that his Shirt return order had been processed. To facilitate the refund, the fraudster sent Chaugule a link and instructed him to open Gpay through that link.

Money debited from two bank accounts

Trusting the instructions, Chaugule followed the instructions and provided his bank account number. However, the fraudster claimed that the money could not be transferred to Chaugule's ICICI bank account and requested another bank account number. Chaugule then shared his Axis Bank account number. The scammer then called Chaugule twice from different numbers, assuring him that the shirt amount would be credited to his bank account by 6.40 P.M.

Later, within five minutes at 6.44 P.M, Chaugule received a message that Rs. 49,080 has been debited from his Axis bank account and, Rs. 16,000 from his ICICI bank account.