FPJ Cyber Secure: 70-Year-Old Doctor From Santacruz Duped Of ₹1.69 Lakh After Issues With NoBroker.Com

A 70-year-old man, a doctor by profession, lost Rs. 1.69 lakhs to cyber fraudsters while he was attempting to contact the NoBroker app, which is a popular real-estate online platform.

The victim, who runs his own hospital and is a resident of Santacruz, wanted to rent a flat and for the same, he made an account at NoBroker.com in January and paid Rs, 7,699 as commission fees. However, not receiving any responses from potential tenants, he started looking for one on his own. The victim then approached NoBroker.com asking them to give him back Rs. 7,699, through their helpline number, but he was told that he won’t be given the money back for some technical reason.

Complaint Registration Against NoBroker.Com

The victim then registered a complaint at Hello@nobroker.in – on July 18 at around 12:30 noon. On the same day – at 1 pm, he received a call where the caller said he is from NoBroker and that the complaint the victim registered had been being looked at. However, in order to amplify his complaint, the victim was told to pay Rs. 2.

He received a link where he was told to pay Rs. 2 using his debit card, which he did, but failed. The caller called again and told him to pay using another bank account. He paid the amount using Google Pay, from another bank account, the victim told the police.

Unauthorised Bank Transactions

On July 19, at around 5:42 in the evening, he received a message from his bank that said a sum of Rs. 99,998 has been debited from his account (from which the payment had failed), and minutes later, another message read that Rs. 70,025 has been debited from his account (through which he paid Rs. 2). The victim immediately went to his bank, asking them to hold the transaction – which they are currently working on, the police said.

He later approached the Vakola police and registered a complaint against an unknown person. The police have initiated a probe into the matter.

