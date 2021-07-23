FPJ Anniversary: Nine iconic landmarks of Mumbai

CSMT Building

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is among the busiest railway stations across the country that caters to around 45 lakh suburban commuters and close to 6-7 lakh long-distance train passengers, every day. This is also among the top tourist attractions that are widely photographed. Since 1888, Victoria Terminus (presently CSMT) has ingrained itself in the DNA of Mumbai and India.

British architect F.W. Stevens built this edifice which became the symbol of Bombay as the ‘Gothic City’. The terminal was built over 10 years, starting in 1878, whose design was based on late medieval Italian models. Its remarkable stone dome, turrets, pointed arches and eccentric ground plan are close to traditional Indian palace architecture.

The staircase at the terminus leads to the first and second floors which are a blend of Victorian Gothic Revival and Indian architecture. The dome above has small rectangular tiles in a combination of green, grey, and sand colours. They also restored stained glass works and a sky-lit concourse. Sculptors from Rajasthan were called in to repair the dilapidated gargoyles, with the restoration of certain granite and marble work on the agenda. The dome and walls from the inside of CSMT building was cleaned and dusted for which drones were used.

It has also been named as UNESCO World Heritage Site. And there was also a proposal for turning this heritage site into a museum as well, which saw resistance from trade unions. For conservation of CSMT, the CR received Rs 60 lakh in this budget. They also received Rs 10 lakh which is for the first time, for the conversion of the existing heritage building into a world-class museum at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

The grand, Gothic structure has been used as an office for over a century. The UNESCO World Heritage Site also houses a small heritage gallery which was open to all during pre-Covid times. This space includes several relics and preserves from India’s first railway company. Some prominent ones are the Allen & Turner lamps from the Masjid Bunder station-bridge; GIPR plaques from old DC electric masts; Mangalorean tiles and Tucker & Reeves bolt safes, black colored model of locomotive, badges that represented different railway zones during the British era.

CSMT has been proposed to be transformed into a ‘Railopolis’ that includes conservation of heritage buildings, revamp of the areas in and around CSMT station, the convergence of different modes of transportation, and designing facilities for passengers. In fact, lease-rights for real estate up to 99 years are also proposed. The plan also encompasses creating a multimodal hub for modes of transportation, a heritage zone, and give shape to station development through private financing. The concourse area too will be beautified and a green zone created.

Banganga

Right in the heart of south Mumbai is a freshwater pond that is iconic to the history of this city. We are talking about Banganga in Walkeshwar, which is not only a tourist attraction but also holds spiritual values owing to the mythology behind it. At present, this freshwater tank which dates back to the 12th Century is undergoing beautification.

The civic body has been demolishing illegal structures and hutments that have cropped up in the surrounding areas of this tank. They will construct a road and restore a heritage look. In fact locals there claim that Banganga tank is currently closed for public viewing not only due to Covid-19 pandemic but also to ensure the continuation of this beautification project.