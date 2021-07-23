Priyanka Chopra sells two Mumbai apartments for Rs 7 crore; leases office for Rs 2.11 lakh per month: Report

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been shuffling between Los Angeles and Mumbai since her Hollywood debut and marriage to American pop star Nick Jonas, recently sold two of her apartments for a whopping Rs 7 crore.

Priyanka sold the residential units located in Andheri West's Versova area in March of this year, for Rs 7 crore, reported Money Control.

As per the report, one of the apartments in Raj Classic was sold for Rs 4 crore and a stamp duty of Rs 9 lakh was paid on it. The 7th floor flat was reportedly 888 square feet. The other unit, expanding over 1200 square feet, was sold for Rs 4 crore and a stamp duty of 12 lakh was paid on it.

The report also stated that he 'Sky is Pink' actress had recently leased an office property in Mumbai's Oshiwara for Rs 2.11 lakh a month. Located in Vastu Precinct, the second-floor property reportedly spreads across an area of 2040 square feet.