Priyanka Chopra sells two Mumbai apartments for Rs 7 crore; leases office for Rs 2.11 lakh per month: Report

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been shuffling between Los Angeles and Mumbai since her Hollywood debut and marriage to American pop star Nick Jonas, recently sold two of her apartments for a whopping Rs 7 crore.
Priyanka sold the residential units located in Andheri West's Versova area in March of this year, for Rs 7 crore, reported Money Control.
As per the report, one of the apartments in Raj Classic was sold for Rs 4 crore and a stamp duty of Rs 9 lakh was paid on it. The 7th floor flat was reportedly 888 square feet. The other unit, expanding over 1200 square feet, was sold for Rs 4 crore and a stamp duty of 12 lakh was paid on it.
The report also stated that he 'Sky is Pink' actress had recently leased an office property in Mumbai's Oshiwara for Rs 2.11 lakh a month. Located in Vastu Precinct, the second-floor property reportedly spreads across an area of 2040 square feet.
Priyanka Chopra is currently in London shooting for her upcoming film 'Citadel'. Helmed by 'Avengers' makers Joe and Anthony Russo, 'Citadel' is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.
Amazon Studios plans to start a multi-series franchise with 'Citadel' and local productions will be simultaneously made in Italy and India. It has announced another production in Mexico.
Priyanka and Richard will headline the US version which is being called the 'mothership' of the project.
Described as an "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre", 'Citadel' will be executive produced by 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Anthony and Joe Russo along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca.
Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as writers and executive producers.
The actress has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline including- 'Text for You', 'Matrix 4' and an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.
She was last seen in 'The White Tiger' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. As of yet, she has not announced any Bollywood project.