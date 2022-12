Param Bir Singh | PTI

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh unconditionally withdrew Rs 90 lakh defamation suit against Arnab Goswami. The court however imposed cost of Rs 1,500 on Singh payable to Goswami.

The judge hearing the case said, "It is not in dispute that due to filing of the suit the def has to engage an advocate. I feel cost needs to be imposed for withdrawal of the suit unconditionally."

This is a breaking story, further details awaited