Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Hold Key Meeting With Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi In Delhi Today

Rahul Gandhi - Uddhav Thackeray | File Image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, who reached Delhi on Tuesday has lined up several meetings and one among those is with the leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi. Thackeray will have a meeting with Rahul on Wednesday, a party functionary said.

On Tuesday, the former CM had an interactive session with the party MPs who are currently attending the monsoon session of the Parliament. A meeting with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is also on the cards along with other meetings with the INDIA alliance partners. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar will also be present during most of the meetings.

About Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Holds Meeting With Ramesh Chennithala

On Tuesday, Thackeray had a meeting with AICC in charge for Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala. The Congress has announced to kickstart the party campaign for the state assembly elections on August 20, before that the seat-sharing formula of Maha Vikas Aghadi is expected to be completed.