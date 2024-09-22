 'Following Buddha’s Compassion Need Of The Hour': CM Eknath Shinde
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

“What we need is not war but Buddha’s wisdom and compassion,” said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, while hosting Buddhist monks during a special ceremony at his official residence. His son and MP Dr Shrikant Shinde was also present.

The CM said that amid several conflicts raging in different parts of the world, the need of the hour is to foster peace and harmony. “Applying Buddha’s principles can bring happiness to society and promote peace across the state and nation,” said Shinde.

Celebrating the holy Varshavas month, the CM honoured the monks and nuns through rituals, including Chivardan (robe worn by morns), Dhammadan (sharing the Buddha's teachings) and Bhojandan (food donation).

Shinde further said that he has served the people not just as a leader but as a common man guided by the teachings of Buddha and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Shinde underscored the importance of combining knowledge with Buddha’s philosophy, while attributing his “humanity” to Dr Ambedkar's teachings.

Dr Bhadanta Upagupta Mahathero, Executive President of the All India Bhikkhu Federation likened the ceremony to King Prasenjit’s offerings during Buddha’s time. He said, “This is the first Bhojandan ceremony at the CM's residence, making it a memorable occasion in the state's history.”

Shinde expressed gratitude for the support of Bhantejis (monks) from various Bhikkhu federations. The monks blessed the CM and his son.

