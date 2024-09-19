 Swachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSwachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos Inside

Swachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos Inside

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Shinde praised the efforts of Mumbai's sanitation workers, calling them the real heroes of the city for their tireless work in keeping the metropolis clean and healthy.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurating the 16-Day Cleanliness Drive | FPJ

Mumbai: The city's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign was launched yesterday at Swarajya Bhoomi, Girgaon Chowpatty, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurating the initiative. The event marked the beginning of a statewide cleanliness drive that will continue until Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Shinde praised the efforts of Mumbai's sanitation workers, calling them the real heroes of the city for their tireless work in keeping the metropolis clean and healthy. He emphasized the importance of public participation in the cleaning drive, highlighting the need for everyone's involvement in maintaining cleanliness.

The state-level campaign aligns with national directives for enhancing cleanliness on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. This year's drive focuses on instilling cleanliness as a social and personal virtue in both urban and rural areas, with the theme "Swabhav Swachhta - Sanskar Swachhta".

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Participates In 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Drive At Girgaon Chowpatty; Visuals...
article-image

The event saw active participation from students, officials, and volunteers, along with a large contingent of sanitation workers from various administrative wards. A significant cleanup operation ensued, deploying equipment such as dumpers, compactors, and beach-cleaning machines. Over 30 metric tons of waste were collected from Girgaon Chowpatty during the drive.

FPJ Shorts
Swachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos Inside
Swachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos Inside
ED Issues Letter Rogatory To Spain In OctaFX Money Laundering Probe
ED Issues Letter Rogatory To Spain In OctaFX Money Laundering Probe
Kritika Kamra Says Men Should Call Out Sexism & Objectification Of Women: 'It Would Make A Real Difference'
Kritika Kamra Says Men Should Call Out Sexism & Objectification Of Women: 'It Would Make A Real Difference'
Bharti Singh & Krushna Abhishek Become Highest Paid Celebrities On Laughter Chef, Charge THIS Amount: REPORTS
Bharti Singh & Krushna Abhishek Become Highest Paid Celebrities On Laughter Chef, Charge THIS Amount: REPORTS
CM Eknath Shinde along with BMC employees participated in Beach clean up drive at Girgaon chowpatty in Mumbai.

CM Eknath Shinde along with BMC employees participated in Beach clean up drive at Girgaon chowpatty in Mumbai. | FPJ

Chief Minister Shinde personally participated in the cleanup operation, using a tractor and beach-cleaning machinery to gather waste from the shore.

Chief Minister Shinde personally participated in the cleanup operation, using a tractor and beach-cleaning machinery to gather waste from the shore. | FPJ

CM Shinde announced several initiatives under the campaign, including the establishment of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) centers and a zero-waste program at key tourist destinations. The state government has also committed to tree plantation and beautification projects to enhance green cover and aesthetic value across the state.

CM Eknath Shinde along with BMC employees participated in Beach clean up drive at Girgaon chowpatty in Mumbai.

CM Eknath Shinde along with BMC employees participated in Beach clean up drive at Girgaon chowpatty in Mumbai. |

CM Shinde announced several initiatives under the campaign, including the establishment of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) centers and a zero-waste program at key tourist destinations.

CM Shinde announced several initiatives under the campaign, including the establishment of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) centers and a zero-waste program at key tourist destinations. | FPJ

A three-point plan has been made to ensure the cleanliness of neglected areas, with public participation at the heart of these efforts. The campaign has already registered 9,359 events and 4,111 community programs across the state.

Chief Minister Shinde personally participated in the cleanup operation, using a tractor and beach-cleaning machinery to gather waste from the shore. He also penned a message "Let's destroy bad thoughts, clean our Maharashtra", emphasizing the importance of both environmental and moral cleanliness.

(Campaign launched- 17th Sept, will be active till 2nd Oct)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Swachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi...

Swachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi...

ED Issues Letter Rogatory To Spain In OctaFX Money Laundering Probe

ED Issues Letter Rogatory To Spain In OctaFX Money Laundering Probe

Mumbai University Introduces 'University Department Ranking Framework': To Evaluate Educational...

Mumbai University Introduces 'University Department Ranking Framework': To Evaluate Educational...

Mumbai: Harbour Line Services Halted Due To Technical Glitch At Chunabhatti, Stranding Commuters...

Mumbai: Harbour Line Services Halted Due To Technical Glitch At Chunabhatti, Stranding Commuters...

Mumbai: MMRDA & WEF Sign MoC, Paving Way For Sustainable Urban Growth

Mumbai: MMRDA & WEF Sign MoC, Paving Way For Sustainable Urban Growth