Swachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos Inside

Mumbai: The city's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign was launched yesterday at Swarajya Bhoomi, Girgaon Chowpatty, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurating the initiative. The event marked the beginning of a statewide cleanliness drive that will continue until Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Shinde praised the efforts of Mumbai's sanitation workers, calling them the real heroes of the city for their tireless work in keeping the metropolis clean and healthy. He emphasized the importance of public participation in the cleaning drive, highlighting the need for everyone's involvement in maintaining cleanliness.

The state-level campaign aligns with national directives for enhancing cleanliness on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. This year's drive focuses on instilling cleanliness as a social and personal virtue in both urban and rural areas, with the theme "Swabhav Swachhta - Sanskar Swachhta".

The event saw active participation from students, officials, and volunteers, along with a large contingent of sanitation workers from various administrative wards. A significant cleanup operation ensued, deploying equipment such as dumpers, compactors, and beach-cleaning machines. Over 30 metric tons of waste were collected from Girgaon Chowpatty during the drive.

CM Shinde announced several initiatives under the campaign, including the establishment of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (RRR) centers and a zero-waste program at key tourist destinations. The state government has also committed to tree plantation and beautification projects to enhance green cover and aesthetic value across the state.

A three-point plan has been made to ensure the cleanliness of neglected areas, with public participation at the heart of these efforts. The campaign has already registered 9,359 events and 4,111 community programs across the state.

Chief Minister Shinde personally participated in the cleanup operation, using a tractor and beach-cleaning machinery to gather waste from the shore. He also penned a message "Let's destroy bad thoughts, clean our Maharashtra", emphasizing the importance of both environmental and moral cleanliness.

(Campaign launched- 17th Sept, will be active till 2nd Oct)