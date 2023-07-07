Flawed construction led to Magathane mudslide: IIT-Bombay Report

MMRDA Ropes In IIT-Bombay To Study Affected Site | FPJ (Representational Pic)

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), which was appointed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has concluded that Chandak Builder had adopted an incorrect construction methodology next to Magathane Metro Station, thereby putting a portion of the station in danger.

Earlier this week, The Free Press Journal reported about the development authority roping in IIT-B to survey the incident area and suggest remedial measures to safeguard the service road on the Western Express Highway from sinking further and keep the escalator structure of Magathane Metro Station intact.

Report: Excavation methodology adopted by the developer was unsuitable

As per the analysis by experts, the excavation to lay the foundation of the upcoming building was undertaken without any approved construction scheme and earth retaining structure. According to the report, the excavation methodology adopted by the developer was unsuitable for the geology of the plot.

The developer is planning to construct a 13-storey structure with three basements at the location adjacent to Magathane Metro Station. On June 27, the excavation led to a mudslide, that in turn led to the sinking of the pavement and service road.

Within minutes, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) had indefinitely closed the northern entry of the Magathane Metro Station. However, the metro operations continued unhindered as the incident does not pose any danger to the metro station structure as well as the viaduct.

For the last few days, earth filling, backfilling and compaction work is in progress to create a natural slope as well as to provide support to the escalator and service road. Last week, the civic body issued a stop-work notice to the developer and a police complaint was also lodged.

