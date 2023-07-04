Mumbai Metro Station Mudslide: MMRDA Ropes In IIT-Bombay To Study Affected Site

MMRDA Ropes In IIT-Bombay To Study Affected Site | FPJ (Representational Pic)

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)- Bombay has been roped in by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) to study a portion of the Magathane Metro rail station, which was affected by a mudslide last week.

"Experts from the IIT-Bombay have been requested to study the affected portion, highlight if the entry and the escalator structure is fit for public use and also suggest remedial measures, if any,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA and Chairman and Managing Director, MMMOCL.

While the north-end escalator has been kept out of bounds of public for an indefinite period of time, the work has commenced to fill the cavity formed due to the cave-in which occurred on June 27.

Backfilling work is underway simultaneously near the Metro station which is part of Line 7 that connects Dahisar East with Gundavali in Andheri East. After the incident, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety had visited the station to inspect its structural as well as operational safety.

The safety regulator certified the station building as well as viaduct safe for Metro operations. As per the regulations, the developer is not supposed to conduct any construction-related works in the six-meter radius of the station.

However, the norm was flouted in this case with the creation of a pit for foundation works of an upcoming real estate project. A stop work notice issued to the Chandak Builder will continue to be in force until further orders. Until remedial measures are taken, the affected pavement and service road beneath the station building will remain barricaded.