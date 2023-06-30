Mumbai: MMRDA Removes 84.80KM Of Metro Barricades, Clears Road For Smooth Traffic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has removed barricades from the road that were put up for construction of various Mumbai Metro lines. In all, 84.806km of them have been taken off roads in an attempt to make more room for vehicles.

These barricades, 42.4km in each of the directions, have been removed from across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Alleviate Road Traffic Congestion

The MMRDA officials state that this step has been taken to alleviate road traffic congestion during the monsoon season. Currently, the MMRDA is working on various stages of implementing a 337km long metro network throughout the MMR. For this MMRDA has installed a total of 152.86km of barricades across several metro lines, including 2B, 4, 4A, 5, 6, 7A, and 9.

“Notably, MMRDA has successfully removed approximately 60% of these barricades, with a total of 84.8km cleared for traffic. A total of 33,922 barricades have been take off roads. This step has cleared one lane on both sides of the project for traffic, thereby minimizing disturbance to citizens," said an MMRDA official.

Now, wider roads of over 8km in length are now available at specific locations, ensuring smooth traffic flow. This restructuring effort involved modifying a total of 3,352 barricades.

Barricades removed at key locations

These barricades have been removed from key locations such as Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, roads within Bandra Kurla Complex, S V Road, V N Purv Marg, New Link Road, Gulmohar Road, M G Road, Ghodbunder Road, Kapurbavadi, Balkum, Dahisar, Mira Road, Bhayander, Thane, Teen Haat Naka, Jogeshwari Vikroli Link Road, Link Road, Powai, LBS Road and Mankhurd.

Metropolitan Commissioner MMRDA Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, “We are committed to minimizing inconvenience to citizens during the monsoon season and have implemented measures to address road-related issues and ensure smooth traffic flow. Our team has successfully removed over 33,000 barricades within a month, and we will continue to review the project and barricades every 15 days. These initiatives aim to enhance the overall experience of citizens and mitigate disruptions caused by the monsoon.”

