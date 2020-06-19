Five personal diaries recovered from Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment

Bollywood actress and late Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement with the Bandra Police on Thursday in connection with Rajput's death. Till now, police have recorded statements of 12 people, including Rajput's friends, family members and aides. Police have also recovered five personal diaries from Rajput's Bandra residence, which will be reviewed to find any leads to ascertain his cause of depression and trigger for suicide.

The probe so far has revealed that Rajput, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Bandra residence on June 14, had cleared his staff's dues three days before he took the extreme step. A source said, "The actor told his staff to take the salary as he may not be able to pay them further, raising suspicion on his finances. Police are scrutinising Rajput's finances to ascertain if he was incurring any losses and get a clearer picture."

As reported earlier, Rajput's call records stated that he had made last two calls to his friend Mahesh Shetty and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, which went unanswered. While Shetty was already quizzed on Monday, Chakraborty had gone to Bandra Police to record a statement around Thursday noon. An official said, since Chakraborty was one of the closest people to Rajput, her statement is very crucial as she can shed some light on the deceased actor's personal life.

Meanwhile, in a speedy probe, police have recovered five personal diaries, which will be primarily used to ascertain if Rajput had penned down any feelings. On Wednesday, police recorded casting director Mukesh Chhabra's statement, wherein he said that the deceased actor last spoke to him on the director's birthday on May 27. He also said that he is not aware about any professional rivalry that Rajput was facing or big production houses denying him work.

Interestingly, Bandra Police will also be questioning all the people that were in touch with Rajput a week before his death to get an insight into the cause of his depression and subsequent death.