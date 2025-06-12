First Batch Of Haj Pilgrims From Uttar Pradesh To Arrive At Lucknow Airport

Haj pilgrimage | File Photo

The first group of Haj pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia are schedules to land at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on June 12 at 12:25 AM. The Uttar Pradesh Haj Committee has completed all preparations to welcome the devotees.

Each pilgrim is permitted to carry 55 kg of luggage, comprising two checked bags (22-23 kg each) and one 10 kg cabin bag. The same baggage restrictions applicable to regular passengers will be enforced for Hajj travelers.

This year, 13,685 pilgrims from UP, including 7,278 men and 6,407 women. Return flights will continue arriving, with the second scheduled for 5:45 AM on June 12.

Authorities have coordinated logistics to ensure smooth disembarkation and customs clearance for all devotees.