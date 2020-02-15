Mumbai Fire: Blaze in Thane mall; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday. No casualty or injury has been reported till now.
The fire broke out on the first floor of Lake City Mall in Kapurbawdi near Balkum Fire Station in Thane (West).
Fire-fighting operations are underway.
Further details awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
