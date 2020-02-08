Finally, govt hospital in Bhayandar to issue disability certificates

Bhayandar: Thanks to its elevation from the status of a municipal establishment to a state government run sub-district entity, the Bharat Ratna Late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Hospital in Bhayandar will now dispense disability certificates to people with disabilities in the twin-city.

Realising that the existing process of procuring this certificate was long and arduous as the physically challenged people had to travel all the way to the civil hospital in Thane for the much needed document, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Mayor Dimple Mehta and local legislator- Narendra Mehta had been following up on the issue for the past several months.

Apart from dispensing disability certificates, the hospital will also assess and give proper certification to special children. The disability certificate is not just a document for a person with disability (PWD) - but an important tool for availing the benefits and rights that they are entitled to from the central as well as state government under various appropriate enabling legislation’s. People can avail of the facility every Wednesday.

“The disabled persons and special children had to travel from far-off places in the twin-city to reach the government hospital in Thane and Mumbai. I am glad that they will be relieved now as they can get the certificates here at the local level,” said Mehta.

As per official civic records there are around 2, 700 physically challenged people registered with the civic body. The elevation has not only paved the way for up-gradation of services, but will help in documentation work which was hampered due to the absence of a civil surgeon, officials said.