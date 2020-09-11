Final year exams: Colleges to conduct mock tests, provide students technical help

Degree colleges to provide sample sets, multiple choice question (MCQ) question banks, technical support, conduct mock tests and set up a help desk for students appearing for the final year exams. Some colleges also aim to open up their computer labs to allow students who cannot appear for the exam from home in batches while maintaining physical distancing and safety measures.

Following the schedule issued by the University of Mumbai (MU) that final year practical exams should start virtually from September 15 and theory exams should be conducted online from October 1 to 17 due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, degree colleges are communicating with students to understand their requirements and drawbacks. Hemlata Bagla, principal of KC College, Churchgate which is now under the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate (HSNC) cluster university said, "We are asking students what they require to appear for the final exams. We are planning to provide technical equipments such as computers or laptops on rent if possible."

"Some students can also come to college if they cannot appear from home due to certain constraints. Around 10 to 15 students can be seated in the college and appear for exams while maintaining distancing and safety precautions. We are providing sample sets and will conduct mock tests a week before the exam so that students can practise," Bagla added.

Neha Jagtiani, in-charge principal of RD National College, Bandra (west) which is the lead college for 14 nearby colleges in its cluster said, "We will conduct online mock exam on October 1 for final year Undergraduate (UG) students and on October 3 for Postgraduate (PG) students. Then we will conduct one final theory exam paper online per day for UG from October 5 to 10 and for PG from October 12 to 15. We have sent out Google forms to understand the technical difficulties and needs of students and have setup a technical team for assistance."

While, some colleges have begun revision classes via virtual mode to clear doubts regarding MCQ format of both students and teachers. Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate said, "We used to conduct online assessment in the past for our college. We are now conducting revision via Google Classroom so that both students and teachers can get a hang of the new mode of exam and be mentally prepared. But, we will not conduct any physical exams. No student will come to college to appear for the exam."