Final round of 'One Act and Two Act' play of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad to be held on Sunday

The final round of the “One Act” and “Two Act” play competition will be held on Sunday, August 28 in Panvel. The competition is being organized by the Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad Panvel Branch.

The competition will be inaugurated at 9 am and prize distribution will be held at 5 pm. On this occasion, former MP Ramsheth Thakur, president of All India Marathi Natya Parishad Panvel branch MLA Prashant Thakur, former mayor Dr Kavita Chautmol, well-known producer Kalpana Kothari, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad Panvel branch vice president Paresh Thakur among others will be present.

The Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad Panvel unit under the guidance of MLA Thakur and former House Leader of Municipal Corporation Paresh Thakur and organizes different cultural events around the year. State-level competitions like Atal Karandak One Act competition, Maiboli One Act competition, and One Act and Two Act Play competitions are organized as part of it.