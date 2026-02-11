Mumbai Police Intensifies Search For Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals; Over 30 Detained In Last 4 Days

AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police, in coordination with the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC), have intensified their crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in the city, detaining more than 30 individuals over the past four days.

As per a report from IANS, the action follows specific intelligence inputs and forms part of an ongoing drive to identify and deport foreign nationals staying without valid authorisation.

According to the police, the latest operation was carried out within the limits of the Versova police station, where more than 15 individuals were detained for allegedly residing in the city without proper travel documents taking the total of such detentions across the city to over 30. The detainees include both men and women who are suspected to have entered India illegally and were living in different parts of Mumbai.



Sources said the operations were conducted based on confidential inputs received by the ATC, which has been monitoring suspected illegal entries and settlements across the metropolis. Police teams carried out targeted searches in identified areas, leading to multiple detentions.

ATC Detains Bangladeshi Women Residing Illegally In Cuffe Parade

A 30-year-old Bangladeshi woman has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) after being found staying illegally in Mumbai without valid travel documents. The woman, identified as Bilqis Begum Siramiya Aktar, was detained during a raid conducted by unit officers of the ATC and the Cuffe Parade Police on January 7.



Police said the intensified drive will continue in the coming weeks as part of a broader effort to track foreign nationals staying without valid documentation.

