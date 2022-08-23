Navi Mumbai: 70 students participate in inter-school essay competition held in Belapur

Photo: File Image

A total of 70 children participated in an inter-school essay and elocution competition held at the Knowledge Centre of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Belapur.

The competition was organised by the Education Department of the civic body under the guidance of municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

The essay and elocution competition was part of various competitions that are being held under the guidance of the municipal commissioner. The theme of this competition was “India of my dreams”.

The purpose of the competition is to imbibe the concept of the country in the minds of the children who are the future of India.

Of the total 70 students, four were from class 1 to 5, 44 from class 6, and 22 from class 9 to 10.

One best student in writing from each school of NMMC was selected and sent by the school for the inter-school essay competition organized by the Education Department.

