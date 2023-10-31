Film Producer's House Help Scams ₹10.5 Lakh Using PhonePe App; Arrested by Mumbai Police | Representative Image

Mumbai: A house help of a 65-year-old film producer downloaded the PhonePe app on his mobile and transferred about Rs 10.5 lakh to his bank account on the pretext of calling his relatives. A case was registered under various sections of the fraud and IT Act and the servant was arrested by the DN Nagar police.

The accused was identified as Syed Irfan Javed. Investigation has revealed that he deposited this amount in his bank account within four months. His bank account has been frozen by the police.

Fraud comes to light after cheque bounces

According to the information given by the police, Ramesh Jagdish Sharma is a film producer who lives with his son in a rented room in Upkar Society, Juhu-Versova Link Road, Andheri. The fraud came to light after his cheque bounced and the owner of the flat, Ashok Kajane intimated him about the same.

Sharma has a cottage in Shimla, Manali, Himachal Pradesh. He has given that cottage on rent from where he gets Rs 18 lakh every year. This amount is deposited in their bank account.

On October 13, he had gone to Shimla, when the flat owner Ashok Kajne called him and told him that the rent cheque had bounced. When he became suspicious, he checked his bank statement. It was revealed that during the period from June 29 to October 11, 2023, about Rs 10.5 lakh was transferred from his account to a bank account. This amount was deposited in the account of the accused through phonepe. Therefore, when he downloaded the Phonepe app on his mobile phone and checked its history, he came to know that this amount had been deposited in Irfan's account.

A few years ago, a person named Javed Syed used to work at his place but he left his job due to electric shock. Syed hired his son Irfan in his place. Irrfan was working with Ramesh Sharma for the last five years. Along with household chores, he also drove them around as their driver. Ramesh Sharma had great confidence in him. That's why he would often give him his phone to call his relatives.

Police official told that on the pretext of calling relatives, Irfan took Sharma's mobile phone and downloaded the PhonePe app in it and deposited this amount in his own account. Every time he deleted the app after transferring the money. Therefore, the transfer went unnoticed.

Ramesh Jagdish Sharma is known for his works in movies such as "Baaghi," "Ek Tha Raja," "Aakrosh," "Pyaasa," and "Game," all of which were released in the 1990s.

