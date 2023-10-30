 FPJ Cyber Secure: 2 Held In Chennai For Duping Vile Parle Woman Of ₹13.26 Lakh
A police officer said that Rs1 lakh and seven expensive mobile phones have also been seized from the accused.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Mumbai Cyber Cell’s Western Region has arrested two persons from Chennai for duping a Mumbai-based woman of Rs 13.26 lakh in the name of completing the task of pre-data sale of e-commerce companies.

According to information received from the police, a 45- year-old complainant, a resident of Vile Parle, had filed a complaint in the West Region Cyber Cell alleging that a girl named Sarika had contacted her through WhatsApp and promised to give her commission and bonus on completing the task of pre-data sale of e-commerce companies.

Probe Takes Cyber Police To Chennai; 2 Nabbed

The complainant was initially given some money for completing the task and was later asked to invest in the task. The woman invested Rs13.26 lakh but did not get any profit. On the complaint of the woman, cyber police started an investigation and arrested Rafiq Mohammed and Udaya Raja from Chennai. The police have also frozen their bank account containing Rs5 lakh. A police officer said that Rs1 lakh and seven expensive mobile phones have also been seized from the accused.

