FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Loses Over ₹2.17 Lakh After Placing Advertisement On OLX

Representational photo | FPJ

Mumbai: A man lost over ₹2.17 lakh after placing an advertisement on OLX to sell his old laptop.

According to the FIR, IlVyas Virani (41), an employee with a private company residing in Versova, Andheri East, wanted to sell his old HP laptop and had asked his wife to post an advertisement OLX on October 22. On the same day, they received a message from someone interested in purchasing the laptop and requested for their mobile number. Virani shared his number, and he received a call from a person who claimed to be Chetan, an Army officer. After negotiation, they agreed on a price of ₹9,000 for the laptop.

The fraudster then asked Virani to transfer ₹1 to his specially designated Army account and promised to transfer ₹2 in return. Initially, Virani refused, but the scammer sent his photo and Army identity card via WhatsApp, gaining Virani's trust. Virani then transferred ₹59 from his wife's GPay account and received ₹118, believing it was the Army's payment procedure.

Subsequently, the fraudster lured Virani into various schemes, and Virani ended up sending a total of ₹2,17,841. It was only after running out of money that Virani realized he had fallen victim to a scam, leading him to file a case against an unidentified individual for alleged cheating at Versova police station on October 28.