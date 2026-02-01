 Father Gets Life Term For Killing Son After 12 Years; Kalyan Sessions Court Delivers Verdict
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFather Gets Life Term For Killing Son After 12 Years; Kalyan Sessions Court Delivers Verdict

Father Gets Life Term For Killing Son After 12 Years; Kalyan Sessions Court Delivers Verdict

A Kalyan court sentenced Sunil Patade to life imprisonment for murdering his nine-year-old son in 2013 after attacking his sleeping family over suspicion about his wife’s character. His wife and three children were injured. The verdict, delivered after 12 years, brings closure to a chilling case.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Father Gets Life Term For Killing Son After 12 Years; Kalyan Sessions Court Delivers Verdict |

Kalyan: Bringing closure to a chilling case that shocked Kalyan over a decade ago, the Kalyan District and Sessions Court on Friday sentenced a father to life imprisonment for brutally murdering his nine-year-old son in a fit of suspicion over his wife’s character. The crime had taken place in March 2013 in Kalyan West’s Rambaug area.

Night Attack on Family

The convict, Sunil Sadashiv Patade (46), a resident of Galli No. 4, Swanand Colony, Rambaug, had attacked his sleeping family members with a sharp weapon late at night. The violent assault resulted in the instant death of his son Pranav alias Devesh, while his wife Meena and three other children — Sujit, Shubham and two-and-a-half-year-old Sarvesh — sustained grievous injuries.

Suspicion Led to Crime

FPJ Shorts
Union Budget 2026: 'Maharashtra To Receive Nearly ₹1 Lakh Crore,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
Union Budget 2026: 'Maharashtra To Receive Nearly ₹1 Lakh Crore,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO
'Koi Bade Log Nahi Hain, Sabak Sikha Denge': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Firing Incident At Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Residence - WATCH
'Koi Bade Log Nahi Hain, Sabak Sikha Denge': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Firing Incident At Rohit Shetty's Mumbai Residence - WATCH
Former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams State Chief Warring 'For Destroying Party'
Former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams State Chief Warring 'For Destroying Party'
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 1, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 1, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw

According to the prosecution, Patade, driven by suspicion and mistrust regarding his wife’s character, launched the deadly attack while the family was asleep. Following the incident, Mahatma Phule Police registered a murder case based on the complaint lodged by the seriously injured wife.

Police Investigation and Chargesheet

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Baliramsingh Pardeshi, along with Police Inspectors Vijay Naik and S.K. Dhanvade. After a thorough probe, police filed a chargesheet before the Kalyan District Sessions Court.

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy: Rohit Pawar Visits Family Of Crew Attendant Pinky Mali In Mumbai Killed In...
article-image

Also Watch:

Strong Evidence During Trial

During the trial, Public Prosecutor Advocate Sanjay Gosavi presented strong documentary and oral evidence including witness testimonies and panchnamas, firmly establishing the accused’s direct involvement in the crime. Despite attempts by the defence to discredit the prosecution’s case, the court found the evidence convincing.

Court Delivers Final Verdict

After carefully examining the material on record, District and Sessions Judge S.S. Inamdar held Sunil Patade guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 failing which the convict will have to undergo an additional three months of imprisonment.

Justice After Twelve Years

The verdict comes after more than twelve years, marking a significant moment of justice in a case that had left an indelible scar on the local community.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Koi Bade Log Nahi Hain, Sabak Sikha Denge': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Firing Incident At...
'Koi Bade Log Nahi Hain, Sabak Sikha Denge': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis On Firing Incident At...
Union Budget Sparks Debate On Climate & Urban Development
Union Budget Sparks Debate On Climate & Urban Development
FPJ Special Report: Traffic Signals Defunct, Bhiwandi Chokes In 24-Hour Gridlock Despite Crores...
FPJ Special Report: Traffic Signals Defunct, Bhiwandi Chokes In 24-Hour Gridlock Despite Crores...
Father Gets Life Term For Killing Son After 12 Years; Kalyan Sessions Court Delivers Verdict
Father Gets Life Term For Killing Son After 12 Years; Kalyan Sessions Court Delivers Verdict
Mumbai News: CBI Registers Case Against Private Firm For ₹12.72 Crore Fraud On Indian Bank
Mumbai News: CBI Registers Case Against Private Firm For ₹12.72 Crore Fraud On Indian Bank