Father Gets Life Term For Killing Son After 12 Years; Kalyan Sessions Court Delivers Verdict |

Kalyan: Bringing closure to a chilling case that shocked Kalyan over a decade ago, the Kalyan District and Sessions Court on Friday sentenced a father to life imprisonment for brutally murdering his nine-year-old son in a fit of suspicion over his wife’s character. The crime had taken place in March 2013 in Kalyan West’s Rambaug area.

Night Attack on Family

The convict, Sunil Sadashiv Patade (46), a resident of Galli No. 4, Swanand Colony, Rambaug, had attacked his sleeping family members with a sharp weapon late at night. The violent assault resulted in the instant death of his son Pranav alias Devesh, while his wife Meena and three other children — Sujit, Shubham and two-and-a-half-year-old Sarvesh — sustained grievous injuries.

Suspicion Led to Crime

According to the prosecution, Patade, driven by suspicion and mistrust regarding his wife’s character, launched the deadly attack while the family was asleep. Following the incident, Mahatma Phule Police registered a murder case based on the complaint lodged by the seriously injured wife.

Police Investigation and Chargesheet

The investigation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Baliramsingh Pardeshi, along with Police Inspectors Vijay Naik and S.K. Dhanvade. After a thorough probe, police filed a chargesheet before the Kalyan District Sessions Court.

Strong Evidence During Trial

During the trial, Public Prosecutor Advocate Sanjay Gosavi presented strong documentary and oral evidence including witness testimonies and panchnamas, firmly establishing the accused’s direct involvement in the crime. Despite attempts by the defence to discredit the prosecution’s case, the court found the evidence convincing.

Court Delivers Final Verdict

After carefully examining the material on record, District and Sessions Judge S.S. Inamdar held Sunil Patade guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 failing which the convict will have to undergo an additional three months of imprisonment.

Justice After Twelve Years

The verdict comes after more than twelve years, marking a significant moment of justice in a case that had left an indelible scar on the local community.

