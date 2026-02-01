 Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy: Rohit Pawar Visits Family Of Crew Attendant Pinky Mali In Mumbai Killed In Baramati Crash Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy: Rohit Pawar Meets Crew Attendant Pinky Mali's Grieving Family In Mumbai; Pays Tribute
Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy: Rohit Pawar Visits Family Of Crew Attendant Pinky Mali In Mumbai Killed In Baramati Crash

Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy: Rohit Pawar Visits Family Of Crew Attendant Pinky Mali In Mumbai Killed In Baramati Crash Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy: Rohit Pawar Meets Crew Attendant Pinky Mali's Grieving Family In Mumbai; Pays Tribute

NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar visited the Worli residence of Pinky Mali, the 29-year-old cabin crew member who died in the Baramati plane crash involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The grieving family awaits black box findings as relatives recall Pinky’s final journey, career dreams and the moments leading up to the tragedy.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy: Rohit Pawar Visits Family Of Crew Attendant Pinky Mali Killed In Baramati Crash |

Mumbai, Feb 1: NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar visited the Worli residence of Pinky Mali, the 29-year-old cabin crew member who lost her life in the aircraft crash near Baramati earlier this week. Pawar offered condolences to the grieving family and paid tribute to a young woman whose sudden death has left relatives and neighbours shaken.

Pinky was among the crew members on board the aircraft that crashed near Baramati on Wednesday while travelling with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Grief at the Family Home in Worli

A sombre atmosphere enveloped the family’s 18th-floor flat in a Century Mill MHADA building in Worli as relatives, neighbours and well-wishers gathered to offer support. Inside the residence, Pinky’s mother and elder sister remained inconsolable, struggling to process the sudden loss as they waited for official confirmation on the cause of the crash.

Pinky’s father, Shiv Kumar Mali, recalled his final conversation with his daughter. He said he had spoken to her on Tuesday evening when she mentioned that she would be travelling to Baramati with Ajit Pawar and later proceed to Nanded. That routine call, he said, now feels painfully significant.

Family Learns Through Breaking News

The family came to know about the tragedy through television news flashes reporting the aircraft crash. Their worst fears were confirmed when Pinky’s name appeared in breaking news alerts. The family said no direct communication was received from authorities at that moment.

Married and based in Pune, Pinky lived with her husband, who works as a manager in a private firm. The family said they are currently awaiting clarity from the aircraft’s black box investigation to understand what led to the fatal accident.

A Dream Built with Determination

Pinky had earlier worked with a domestic airline for three years before joining a private carrier, fulfilling a long cherished ambition. Her father said he had encouraged her to pursue a career in aviation, a decision she followed with dedication and pride.

Her younger brother Karan Mali, 23, said Pinky had only informed him about her Baramati to Nanded travel plans. Cousin Atul Mali, 24, described her as a constant source of strength for the family, adding that her absence has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

