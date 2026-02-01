Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Vows To Uphold Ajit Pawar’s Legacy And Party Mandate

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Saturday said she would carry forward the legacy and ideals of her late husband Ajit Pawar, describing his teachings on duty, struggle and commitment to the people as her guiding force. | File Pic

Mumbai: Newly-appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Saturday said she would carry forward the legacy and ideals of her late husband Ajit Pawar, describing his teachings on duty, struggle and commitment to the people as her guiding force.

Thanking party legislators for their support, Sunetra Pawar said she was overwhelmed by the confidence reposed in her and would discharge her responsibilities with the backing of party leaders and workers, striving to fulfil her late husband’s wishes. She left the venue without speaking to the media, while senior leaders proceeded to Varsha to submit the letter confirming her election. A sombre mood prevailed as leaders and legislators gathered in Ajit Pawar’s former chamber.

From Sunetra Pawar’s family, only her younger son, Jay, attended the ceremony. Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule did not attend the event. Supporters of the late Ajit Pawar raised slogans hailing him and urged senior NCP leader Supriya Sule to move ahead.

Earlier in the day, Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected leader of the NCP legislature party at a meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan. Following the meeting, senior party leaders – including working president Praful Patel, state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, and former minister Dhananjay Munde – called on the Chief Minister at his official residence, Varsha, to formally convey the party’s decision.

The legislature party meeting was attended by 38 MLAs and eight MLCs. Two resolutions were passed – one electing Sunetra Pawar as legislature party leader, and another authorising her to issue the party whip and exercise legislative powers. Although the NCP has 41 members in the Assembly, one seat fell vacant following Ajit Pawar’s death, while MLAs Daulat Daroda and Dharmarao Atram were absent due to personal reasons. MLC Ramraje Nimbalkar could not attend owing to ill health.

The meeting was held in the chamber previously occupied by Ajit Pawar. Chhagan Bhujbal moved both resolutions. The first urged Sunetra Pawar to accept leadership at what was described as a critical juncture, while the second formally elected her legislature party leader, paving the way for her appointment as Deputy Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and minister Sanjay Shirsat criticised the NCP for what he termed undue haste in electing a new leader and conducting the swearing-in. Speaking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said the process could have been delayed.

