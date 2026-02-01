 Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Vows To Uphold Ajit Pawar’s Legacy And Party Mandate
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Vows To Uphold Ajit Pawar’s Legacy And Party Mandate

Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Vows To Uphold Ajit Pawar’s Legacy And Party Mandate

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said she would carry forward the ideals and legacy of her late husband Ajit Pawar, calling his teachings her guiding force. Thanking party legislators for their support, she pledged to fulfil her responsibilities. She was unanimously elected NCP legislature leader, paving the way for her swearing-in amid a sombre atmosphere.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Newly-appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Saturday said she would carry forward the legacy and ideals of her late husband Ajit Pawar, describing his teachings on duty, struggle and commitment to the people as her guiding force. | File Pic

Mumbai: Newly-appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Saturday said she would carry forward the legacy and ideals of her late husband Ajit Pawar, describing his teachings on duty, struggle and commitment to the people as her guiding force.

Thanking party legislators for their support, Sunetra Pawar said she was overwhelmed by the confidence reposed in her and would discharge her responsibilities with the backing of party leaders and workers, striving to fulfil her late husband’s wishes. She left the venue without speaking to the media, while senior leaders proceeded to Varsha to submit the letter confirming her election. A sombre mood prevailed as leaders and legislators gathered in Ajit Pawar’s former chamber.

From Sunetra Pawar’s family, only her younger son, Jay, attended the ceremony. Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule did not attend the event. Supporters of the late Ajit Pawar raised slogans hailing him and urged senior NCP leader Supriya Sule to move ahead.

Earlier in the day, Sunetra Pawar was unanimously elected leader of the NCP legislature party at a meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan. Following the meeting, senior party leaders – including working president Praful Patel, state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, and former minister Dhananjay Munde – called on the Chief Minister at his official residence, Varsha, to formally convey the party’s decision.

FPJ Shorts
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Vows To Uphold Ajit Pawar’s Legacy And Party Mandate
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Vows To Uphold Ajit Pawar’s Legacy And Party Mandate
Tests Underway For Uncrewed Mission, Gaganyaan Slated For 2027: ISRO Chairman
Tests Underway For Uncrewed Mission, Gaganyaan Slated For 2027: ISRO Chairman
'We Are Trying To...': Bigg Boss 14 Fame Pavitra Punia POSTPONES March Wedding To US-Based Businessman
'We Are Trying To...': Bigg Boss 14 Fame Pavitra Punia POSTPONES March Wedding To US-Based Businessman
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Sensex Up 200 Points Ahead of FM Speech
Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: Sensex Up 200 Points Ahead of FM Speech
Read Also
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Brings Yoga, Pottery, Theatre & More For Children - Watch
article-image

The legislature party meeting was attended by 38 MLAs and eight MLCs. Two resolutions were passed – one electing Sunetra Pawar as legislature party leader, and another authorising her to issue the party whip and exercise legislative powers. Although the NCP has 41 members in the Assembly, one seat fell vacant following Ajit Pawar’s death, while MLAs Daulat Daroda and Dharmarao Atram were absent due to personal reasons. MLC Ramraje Nimbalkar could not attend owing to ill health.

The meeting was held in the chamber previously occupied by Ajit Pawar. Chhagan Bhujbal moved both resolutions. The first urged Sunetra Pawar to accept leadership at what was described as a critical juncture, while the second formally elected her legislature party leader, paving the way for her appointment as Deputy Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and minister Sanjay Shirsat criticised the NCP for what he termed undue haste in electing a new leader and conducting the swearing-in. Speaking in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he said the process could have been delayed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Vows To Uphold Ajit Pawar’s Legacy And Party...
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra Deputy CM, Vows To Uphold Ajit Pawar’s Legacy And Party...
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Brings Yoga, Pottery, Theatre & More For Children - Watch
Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026 Brings Yoga, Pottery, Theatre & More For Children - Watch
Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy: Rohit Pawar Visits Family Of Crew Attendant Pinky Mali In Mumbai Killed In...
Ajit Pawar Plane Tragedy: Rohit Pawar Visits Family Of Crew Attendant Pinky Mali In Mumbai Killed In...
Mumbai Weather Update February 1, 2026: Thick Smog Blankets City As AQI Slips Into Severe Category...
Mumbai Weather Update February 1, 2026: Thick Smog Blankets City As AQI Slips Into Severe Category...
Union Budget 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Offers Dahi Cheeni To Finance Minister Nirmala...
Union Budget 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Offers Dahi Cheeni To Finance Minister Nirmala...