Fake IPL Tickets Selling Gang Busted: Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest 7 In Gujarat; Investigation Underway

IPL 2024 Trophy | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai: The South Region cyber police of Mumbai Crime Branch has busted a gang involved in illegal sale of Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets through a fake website. Seven people have been arrested from Gujarat in connection with this operation. Officials are currently investigating the extent to which these people sold tickets through the fake web page link.

According to information received from South Region Cyber Police, complainant Anil Makhija (66), Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Big Tree Entertainment pvt LTD, had complained that an unknown person was selling IPL tickets by creating a fake web page link named https://bookmyshow.cloud/sports/tata-ipl-2024.

Makhija said in his complaint to the police that the accused have created a fake web page link https://bookmyshow.cloud/sports/tata-ipl-2024 exactly posing like Big Tree Entertainment pvt LTD and looking at it, it seems that this fake website is the online web portal through which IPL tickets are being sold.

A police officer said that Big Tree Entertainment pvt LTD company was being harmed by selling tickets through this fake web page, so the company complained about it to the police.

As soon as an FIR was registered in the South Region Cyber ​​police station, the cyber police and Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) started investigating the case. CIU found that the fake web page link was being operated from Surat in Gujarat. A team of CIU went to Surat and arrested the accused Khushal Rameshbhai Dobaria (24).

After the arrest of Dobaria, the police arrested six more accused. The arrested accused are Bhargav Kishorbhai Borad (22), Uttam Mansukhbhai Bhimani (21), Jasmin Girdharbhai Pithani (22), Himmat Rameshbhai Antla (35), Nikunj Bhupatbhai Khimani (27) and Arvindbhai Amritlal Chotalia (25).

A police officer said that the head of this gang is Khushal Rameshbhai Dobaria. The roles of the accused arrested in this case are as follows. Borad provided Dobaria a mobile number to open a bank account and connect to that account.

Uttam Mansukhbhai Bhimani developed the website. Accused Jasmin Girdharbhai Pithani took the bank details and mobile number from the main accused in this case, Dobariya, and provided it to the other accused.

Himmat Rameshbhai Antla, along with co-accused Nikunj Bhupatbhai Khimani and Arvindbhai Amritlal Chotalia, had withdrawn the money deposited in the bank account from the ATM.

A police officer said that the arrested accused were produced in the court where the court sent them to police custody till April 3. The officer said that an investigation is being conducted to find out how many tickets of which matches these accused have sold.