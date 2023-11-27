 Bengaluru: Woman Enters Kempegowda Airport Using Fake Air Ticket To See Off Friend; Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru: Woman Enters Kempegowda Airport Using Fake Air Ticket To See Off Friend; Arrested

Bengaluru: Woman Enters Kempegowda Airport Using Fake Air Ticket To See Off Friend; Arrested

The accused entered the airport with her friend Ayush Sharma by using a fake air ticket. She proceeded to the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) to bid farewell to the person she was accompanying.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Kempegowda Airport | Wikimedia

Bengaluru, November 27: A woman was arrested following an FIR filed against her for entering the Bengaluru International Airport after presenting a fake air ticket to see off a friend, according to police sources. Police said on Monday that the woman has been identified as Harpit Kaur Saini. The accused entered the airport with her friend Ayush Sharma by using a fake air ticket.

She proceeded to the PESC to bid farewell to the person she was accompanying

She proceeded to the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) to bid farewell to the person she was accompanying. Later, she returned, claiming that her laptop was lost. Security personnel grew suspicious and checked her air ticket.

They discovered that it was a fake ticket and filed a complaint

They discovered that it was a fake ticket and filed a complaint with the Bengaluru International Airport Police station. The police have registered an FIR in this regard and are currently investigating the case.

The security personnel had instructed the accused woman to cancel the ticket

Preliminary investigations revealed that the security personnel had instructed the accused woman to cancel the ticket through the airline, or she would not be allowed to leave. Subsequently, she went to the private airline company kiosk, where it was confirmed that the ticket was indeed fake.

The accused woman had created a fake e-ticket to gain entry into the airport terminal

The police stated that the accused woman had created a fake e-ticket to gain entry into the airport terminal. The accused was handed over to the police, and was subsequently arrested. Further investigation is ongoing.

Read Also
Goa-Bound Vistara Flight Diverted Back To Bengaluru After Stray Dog Spotted On Runway At Dabolim...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru: Woman Enters Kempegowda Airport Using Fake Air Ticket To See Off Friend; Arrested

Bengaluru: Woman Enters Kempegowda Airport Using Fake Air Ticket To See Off Friend; Arrested

Chhattisgarh: Suspected Naxalites Torch 14 Vehicles And Machines Engaged In Construction Work In...

Chhattisgarh: Suspected Naxalites Torch 14 Vehicles And Machines Engaged In Construction Work In...

Kartik Purnima 2023: Devotees Mark Festival At Puri Jagannath Temple, Haridwar, Varanasi & Several...

Kartik Purnima 2023: Devotees Mark Festival At Puri Jagannath Temple, Haridwar, Varanasi & Several...

Varanasi Ghats To Shine Brighter With Multicolour Lights & Fireworks On Dev Deepawali Occasion...

Varanasi Ghats To Shine Brighter With Multicolour Lights & Fireworks On Dev Deepawali Occasion...

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Union Minister General VK Singh Offers Prayers At Temple Near Mouth Of...

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Union Minister General VK Singh Offers Prayers At Temple Near Mouth Of...