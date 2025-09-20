FAIMA Objects To ‘Doctor’ Title For Physiotherapists, Urges DGHS To Withdraw Permission

FAIMA urges DGHS to withdraw permission for physiotherapists to use the “Doctor” prefix, citing public safety concerns | Representational Image

Mumbai: After raising objections against homeopathy practitioners, allopathy doctors have now opposed the use of the “Doctor” prefix by physiotherapists. The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written to Dr. Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), demanding that the permission granted to physiotherapists be withdrawn.

DGHS Approval and Controversy

In April 2025, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) had approved physiotherapy courses that allowed the use of the prefix “Dr.”

However, DGHS had received several representations and strong objections from various organisations, including the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR), regarding the use of the prefix ‘Dr.’ and the suffix “PT” by physiotherapists in India.

Based on these objections, DGHS had initially cancelled the order on September 9, only to revoke the cancellation within 24 hours. FAIMA has now urged the DGHS again to reinstate the cancellation.

Concerns Over Public Confusion

FAIMA national president Dr. Akshay Dongardive warned that if allied healthcare professionals such as occupational therapists, dieticians, psychologists, and others also seek the title of “Doctor,” it could create confusion among the public about who is a qualified medical practitioner.

He cited the 2007 Paramedical and Physiotherapy Central Council Bill, which restricts the use of the “Doctor” prefix to registered practitioners of modern medicine, Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani.

Physiotherapists Defend the Title

Physiotherapists, however, argue that those who have earned doctoral degrees deserve to use the title “Doctor.” They say it reflects not only their academic achievements but also their clinical expertise, autonomy, and essential role in modern healthcare.

“Calling qualified physiotherapists ‘Doctor’ is more than a title—it is about respect, professional recognition, and accuracy,” said a senior physiotherapist.

FAIMA Demands Broader Action

FAIMA has also demanded that state permissions allowing homeopathy doctors with a one-year modern pharmacy certificate course (CCMP) to practice allopathy be revoked. The association urged DGHS intervention, warning that any dilution in these norms could put public health at risk.

