DGHS Withdraws Order Barring Physiotherapists From Using 'Dr' Prefix, Says Matter Needs Review

Physiotherapists across India oppose DGHS directive on use of "Dr." prefix

Mumbai: A day after issuing guidelines barring physiotherapists from using the prefix “Dr.,” the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has withdrawn the order, stating that the matter requires further review.

Earlier Directive Sparks Backlash

The September 9 directive had stated that physiotherapists are not entitled to use “Dr.” under any circumstances. However, on September 10, the DGHS issued a fresh circular noting that several representations had been received regarding the use of the prefix “Dr.” and the suffix “PT” by physiotherapists in India, and that the issue requires further examination. The earlier order has therefore been withdrawn until a final decision is made.

Physiotherapists Defend Professional Identity

The initial directive had sparked concern among physiotherapists, particularly in Mumbai, who argued that denying them the prefix would undermine their professional standing, earned through rigorous academic training and clinical practice.

Experts Emphasize Academic Recognition

Dr. Shristi Kulkarni (PT), consultant physiotherapist at Qi Spine Clinic, stressed the significance of acknowledging physiotherapists with doctoral-level qualifications.

“Physiotherapists who have earned doctoral degrees deserve the title ‘Doctor.’ This recognition reflects not just their academic achievement, but also their clinical expertise, autonomy, and essential role in modern healthcare. Calling qualified physiotherapists ‘Doctor’ is more than a title—it’s about respect and accuracy.”

Clinical Independence Highlighted

Echoing this, Dr. Ashu Shishodia, HoD of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation at Medicover Hospitals, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, highlighted their clinical independence. “Physiotherapists are fully capable of diagnosing and treating conditions on their own, using proper assessment tools and evidence-based practices to ensure the best outcomes for patients,” she said.

Collaborative Role in Healthcare

Dr. Chhya Vaja, Internal Medicine Expert at Apollo Spectra Mumbai, pointed out the collaborative value physiotherapists bring to healthcare. “Physiotherapists carry a respected ‘PT’ identity that emphasizes their specialized expertise. Many patients need physiotherapy alongside medical treatment, and this teamwork helps ease the burden on the healthcare system.”

Rehabilitation Role Clarified

Dr. Dhara Parekh, Physiotherapist at Zynova Shalby Hospital, clarified the scope of their role. “While physiotherapists do not prescribe medicines or perform surgeries, they are pivotal in rehabilitation, recovery, and patient safety. Their extensive training in medical and surgical subjects allows them to work closely with doctors to deliver holistic care.”

Concerns Over Professional Credibility

Finally, Dr. Parmila Sharma, HOD of Physiotherapy at Paras Health, Gurugram, raised concerns about the recent DGHS directive. “Physiotherapy demands years of rigorous training. In many countries, doctoral-qualified physiotherapists are rightly addressed as ‘Dr.,’ even though they are not medical doctors. Removing this recognition risks undermining their professional identity and credibility,” she said.

