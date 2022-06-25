Fact Check: Kid siphons money from motorists' FASTag account; truth behind viral video

Kid siphons money from motorists' FASTag account; truth behind viral video | Screengrab

A viral video is doing rounds on social media showing a kid siphoning off money from a driver's account via the FASTag facility while cleaning the windscreen of the car.

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows a kid with an Apple Watch on his wrist, cleaning a car window. While cleaning, the kid appears to be scanning the FASTag sticker on the windscreen and siphoning out money from the driver's account.

However, Paytm has denied the possibility of any such scam and stated that transactions can only be initiated by the registered merchants, that is, toll and parking plaza operators, from their respective geo-locations.

It further stated that no unauthorised device can initiate any financial transactions on NETC FASTag and it is absolutely safe.

"A video is spreading misinformation about Paytm FASTag that incorrectly shows a smartwatch scanning FASTag. As per NETC guidelines, FASTag payments can be initiated only by authorised merchants, onboarded after multiple rounds of testing. Paytm FASTag is completely safe & secure," Paytm wrote on Twitter.

A video is spreading misinformation about Paytm FASTag that incorrectly shows a smartwatch scanning FASTag. As per NETC guidelines, FASTag payments can be initiated only by authorised merchants, onboarded after multiple rounds of testing. Paytm FASTag is completely safe & secure. pic.twitter.com/BmXhq07HrS — Paytm (@Paytm) June 25, 2022

Read Also Thane: Music school to be named after singing legend Lata Mangeshkar