Extorting Bollywood celebs, role of Rakesh Asthana and fake drug cases by NCB's Sameer Wankhede - List of allegations made by whistleblower in letter released by Nawab Malik

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday has released a letter sent to him by NCB's official whose name has not been disclosed. The 4-page note has listed several alleged wrongdoings of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede and other officers.

It includes details on the alleged role of the Police Commissioner of Delhi of Rakesh Asthana who was then given additional charge of NCB DG. It also includes details on how the agency officials allegedly put more drugs during raids to match commercial quantity level so as to obstruct bails under the NDPS act. It has also been noted that the NCB official has allegedly extorted money from Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others who were called for enquiry or detained in drug cases linked to Sushant Singh Rajput. It also claimed that the part of extorted money has also been given to then had an additional charge of NCB DG Rakesh Asthana.

It has also listed out names of several officers from the agency who are involved in the alleged wrongdoings.

The whistleblower at the end of the letter has said that he/she can't disclose the name as he is part of the anti-drug agency. He also appealed that the government should order an enquiry in the matter.

Read the full letter here:

.@nawabmalikncp released letter received from unnamed #NCB officer. He urged #NCB DG to include the contents of this letter in the ongoing probe against zonal director #SameerWakhende

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/eZAKwVgdYY — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) October 26, 2021

For the unversed, Wankhede and Maharastra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik are at loggerheads over the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise in Mumbai.

Malik has shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

"I have come to know about a fresh tweet by Nawab Malik about my birth certificate. This is an ugly attempt to bring in all the things which are not connected to all this. My mother was a Muslim so does he want to bring my dead mother in all this? To verify my caste and background, anyone can go to my native place and verify my lineage from my great grandfather. But he should not spread this filth like this. I will fight all this legally and don't want to comment much on it outside court," Wankhede told ANI.

Earlier, the Maharashtra minister had put an allegation of extortion on Wankhede while challenging the NCB official that he will lose his job within a year.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 10:40 AM IST