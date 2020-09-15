Ex-Navy officer attacked: After granting bail, Samta Nagar police arrests six Shiv Sena workers again

The incident took place on September 11, days after Sharma, a retired Navy officer and a resident of Thakur Complex in Kandivali (E) had forwarded a message on WhatsApp in his society group. On September 11, Sharma had received at least four calls from unknown numbers where the caller enquired about the former Navy man. Around 10.30 am, Kamlesh Kadam, a local Shakha Pramukh, called him and again inquired about the post, the Navy officer told that he received the post on another group and he just forwarded it.

Two hours later, Kamlesh again dialed Sharma on his society's intercom and called him downstairs. Sharma was ambushed and attacked by 10 men near the society's gate, and the entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. While Sharma rushed inside his building, the men followed and assaulted him. He sustained an injury on his eyes. "I kept telling them that I just forwarded the post but they were not ready to listen," Sharma had said in his statement.

"From now on, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I'm with BJP-RSS. So now I announce, that I am with BJP-RSS today onward," said Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was beaten up allegedly by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, after meeting Governor.

On Friday, Police had booked the accused under sections of IPC for voluntarily causing grievous hurt (section 325) and under the sections of unlawful assembly and rioting. The accused were arrested then and granted bail on Friday.