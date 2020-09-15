Ex-Navy officer attacked: After granting bail, Samta Nagar police arrests six Shiv Sena workers again

Mumbai: Samta Nagar Police re-arrested six people under the charges of house trespassing late on Monday night in connection with the assault of a former Navy officer, Madan Sharma, 65.
The assault was a reaction from a group of Shiv Sainiks over Sharma allegedly forwarding a ‘cartoon’ of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp. The accused were produced in a local magistrate court on Tuesday for further remand, said police.
Late on Monday, Samta Nagar Police added the charges of house trespassing under section 452 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is a non-bailable offence, leading to the arrest of six people, said Raju Kasbe, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station.
They were produced in a local magistrate court for remand custody, added Kasbe. The arrested accused have been identified as Kamlesh Kadam, Sanjay Manjre, Rakesh Belnekar, Pratap Sund Vera, Sunil Desai, and Rakesh Mulik.
The incident took place on September 11, days after Sharma, a retired Navy officer and a resident of Thakur Complex in Kandivali (E) had forwarded a message on WhatsApp in his society group. On September 11, Sharma had received at least four calls from unknown numbers where the caller enquired about the former Navy man. Around 10.30 am, Kamlesh Kadam, a local Shakha Pramukh, called him and again inquired about the post, the Navy officer told that he received the post on another group and he just forwarded it.
Two hours later, Kamlesh again dialed Sharma on his society's intercom and called him downstairs. Sharma was ambushed and attacked by 10 men near the society's gate, and the entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. While Sharma rushed inside his building, the men followed and assaulted him. He sustained an injury on his eyes. "I kept telling them that I just forwarded the post but they were not ready to listen," Sharma had said in his statement.
"From now on, I am with BJP-RSS. When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I'm with BJP-RSS. So now I announce, that I am with BJP-RSS today onward," said Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who was beaten up allegedly by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, after meeting Governor.
On Friday, Police had booked the accused under sections of IPC for voluntarily causing grievous hurt (section 325) and under the sections of unlawful assembly and rioting. The accused were arrested then and granted bail on Friday.
