'Matoshree is God': Shiv Sena's Anil Parab hits out at ex-navy officer, says 'he has no right to badmouth us'

Shiv Sena leader and State Minister of Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Anil Parab on Monday said the "ex-navy officer has no right to say anything about us."
The Minister said that Matoshree is our God and obviously there will be a reaction if anyone says a word against it.
"People should never forget their limits. He is an ex-navy officer but he has no right to say anything about us. Likewise, even the party workers should be in their limits. We are part of govt and that does not mean people can say anything about us & our party workers will tolerate it," Parab said.
Madan Sharma, the retired Navy officer who alleged he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, on Sunday hit out at Uddhav Thackeray stating that the Maharashtra Chief Minister should "resign" if he is unable to run the government.
"I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign. Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra," he said while speaking to media.
On Friday, Shiv Sena activists allegedly attacked a retired Navy Officer for sharing a post about Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. The incident took place in Kandivali in Mumbai and CCTV footage shows several individuals chasing down one person.
