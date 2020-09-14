'Matoshree is God': Shiv Sena's Anil Parab hits out at ex-navy officer, says 'he has no right to badmouth us'

Shiv Sena leader and State Minister of Transport and Parliamentary Affairs Anil Parab on Monday said the "ex-navy officer has no right to say anything about us."

The Minister said that Matoshree is our God and obviously there will be a reaction if anyone says a word against it.

"People should never forget their limits. He is an ex-navy officer but he has no right to say anything about us. Likewise, even the party workers should be in their limits. We are part of govt and that does not mean people can say anything about us & our party workers will tolerate it," Parab said.

