Saket Gokhale trolled after labeling Navy veteran who got thrashed by Sena goons 'WhatsApp Uncle'

Attack on ex-navy officer Madan Sharma by Shiv Sena goons made headline in the past couple days. Several condemned the attack and demanded immediate action.

However, well-known RTI activist Saket Gokhale has different opinions. He said that "It's really sad that he was assaulted," adding that "this 'navy veteran' from Mumbai is 100% a WhatsApp wallah bhakt uncle."

Gokhale, who is a former journalist, tweeted, "It’s really sad that he was assaulted. That said, this “navy veteran” from Mumbai is 100% a WhatsApp wallah bhakt uncle. 10/10 willing to bet that a cursory search of his phone will reveal obscene & gutter sanghi forwards & lewd messages. And dude now wants President’s Rule."