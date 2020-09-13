Saket Gokhale trolled after labeling Navy veteran who got thrashed by Sena goons 'WhatsApp Uncle'

Attack on ex-navy officer Madan Sharma by Shiv Sena goons made headline in the past couple days. Several condemned the attack and demanded immediate action.
However, well-known RTI activist Saket Gokhale has different opinions. He said that "It's really sad that he was assaulted," adding that "this 'navy veteran' from Mumbai is 100% a WhatsApp wallah bhakt uncle."
Gokhale, who is a former journalist, tweeted, "It’s really sad that he was assaulted. That said, this “navy veteran” from Mumbai is 100% a WhatsApp wallah bhakt uncle. 10/10 willing to bet that a cursory search of his phone will reveal obscene & gutter sanghi forwards & lewd messages. And dude now wants President’s Rule."
Well, this surely did not go well for Gokhale. His tweet clearly backfired as netizens went on to mock him.
A Twitter user said, "Just wondering where your opinion stands in front of an ex navy veteran. Madan Sharma has done more good to this country than you can even think of in your dreams. 20 pushups karke dikhade Gokhale."
Some went on to school him how no one deserves to be thrashed. Another Twitter user said, "Bhakth or liberal: nobody deserves to be assaulted like that. The behaviour was disgraceful, and nobody is above the law irrespective of political ideology."
On Friday, Shiv Sena activists allegedly attacked a retired Navy Officer for sharing a post about Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. The incident took place in Kandivali in Mumbai and CCTV footage shows several individuals chasing down one person.
Speaking to ANI on Friday, Madan Sharma, the 62-year-old former Navy officer said that he was attacked after he forwarded a message on Whatsapp.
"Eight to ten persons attacked and beat me up today after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist," Sharma said.
Sharma on Sunday hit out at Uddhav Thackeray stating that the Maharashtra Chief Minister should "resign" if he is unable to run the government.
"I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign. Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra," he said while speaking to media.
Six Shiv Sena workers arrested in connection with the attack on retired Navy officer were granted bail soon after their arrest. Their release prompted the city BJP unit to stage a protest on Saturday, alleging political pressure and demanding that the Shiv Sainiks be booked under more stringent sections.
(With inputs from ANI)
